[LISTEN] Let’s stop wasting money, Mr President! - Mboweni

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] Let’s stop wasting money, Mr President! - Mboweni

| FInance Minister Tito Mboweni says our state-owned companies can spend money allocated to them better as well.

JOHANNESBURG - Giving his maiden Medium-Term Budget Speech Policy address in Parliament on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni says the country can spend its finances better.

“Too much money goes missing. We must restore good governance and find corruption in all its forms. Money that leaks out of the system is no longer available to support our efforts to reduce poverty and lighten the burden on the poor. Many of our state-owned companies need to be reconfigured.”

He also said in the reconfiguration of these state-owned enterprises, there must be no newly-appointed people.

Speaking to The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield, economist Thabi Leoka said Mboweni’s argument that there shouldn’t be any newly appointed personnel comes from his understanding of how difficult the financial constraints the economy is facing are for ordinary South Africans.

“That is actually the composition of his character and his experience…”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA