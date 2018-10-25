Land hearings resume in Parliament

Organisations representing black farmers as well as traditional councils made submissions on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Land hearings have resumed in Parliament on Thursday after a brief break.

The fresh round of submissions to the Constitutional Review Committee has been set down for Thursday and Friday, where about 19 organisations are expected to make oral submissions.

About 42 organisations made oral submissions during the first round of public hearings in September, which came after countrywide hearings in all nine provinces.

Some are in support of an amendment to Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation, while others are opposed to it.

Dr Vuyo Mahlati of the African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) has told the committee that the problem with land reform is the lack of capacity.

“We see the land reform failure being on the issue of identification of who the beneficiary is and also in terms of the post-settlement support.”

Sindiso Solontsi of the Tshwane Inner City Arts and Culture Heritage Forum, who also represents the amaMfengu tribe from the Eastern Cape, says most lands were lost during the frontier wars.

“All the past disadvantaged communities need to be appropriated their human rights by being given back their forefather’s property, which is their inheritance.”

