Kylie Jenner left 'insecure' by post-pregnancy body

The 21-year-old reality star welcomed her daughter - whom she has with boyfriend Travis Scott - into the world in February, and has said she struggled with body shamers following her tot's birth, as her hips had spread and caused her to become self-conscious about the way she looked.

Speaking in a preview clip for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner told her sister Kim Kardashian West: "Nothing in my closet fits me. I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I'm not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again. Honestly, you do inspire me a lot. If Kim can do it, I can do it.

"I'm just feeling a little insecure. I feel like my hips have just spread. My favourite jeans, they're never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don't get it. Some people are just body shamers."

Kardashian West - who has North (5), Saint (2) and Chicago (nine months) with her husband Kanye West - was understanding of her younger sister's struggle, and told her the best thing to do is to roll with it and find her balance.

The 38-year-old beauty - who had her youngest child Chicago via surrogate mother after complications with her previous pregnancies - said: "I will tell you this - just wear two pairs of shape-wear and get out of the house. I know it's really early and Stormi is so little, but you just have to roll with it. You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance."

Meanwhile, despite her lack of confidence, Jenner is said to be looking to go through the pregnancy process once again, as she wants to give Stormi a sibling as soon as possible.

A source said recently: "Kylie can't wait for Stormi to have siblings... She wants a big family... She wants lots of babies and for them to be close in age. She is so excited and can't wait for that to happen and to make Stormi a big sister."