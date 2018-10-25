Khune happy with goalkeeping contest with Vries

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune Khune now faces stern competition from Namibian international keeper, Virgil Vries, who joined the club at the beginning of the season.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he welcomes the healthy competition among the goalkeepers at the Soweto club.

Khune has represented the Glamour Boys on 251 occasions in an illustrious club career at Naturena along with 90 caps for his country, which makes him the second highest capped Bafana player of all time behind former captain Aaron Mokoena.

Khune now faces stern competition from Namibian international keeper, Virgil Vries, who joined the club at the beginning of the season following the departure of Brilliant Khuzwayo to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Vries was arguably the star of the round of 16 Telkom Knockout clash against Black Leopards last weekend, when he saved two penalties to help Amakhosi through to the next round, beating Lidodaduvha 4-2 on penalties after the match ended in a 1-all stalemate.

The 31-year-old Khune says the competition for the number one jersey at the club is healthy and is keeping him on his toes.

“If you have two international goalkeepers why not rotate them? When the coach came to me to try and explain why he was putting me on the bench for the Black Leopards game, I told him I’m a professional player and I have been a professional for so many years”

“I have seen also at other clubs that there are situations like this. Virgil did well in that game and I hope he gets more game time. We have a lot of games still to play, league, cups and CAF Confed, so somehow we have to share the load.”

It is widely expected for Khune to start in goals in the 164th Soweto Derby on Saturday and Chiefs are likely to field their strongest possible side barring the availability of key players like Leonardo Castro, Khama Billiat and Siyabonga Ngezana, who are still recovering from their various injuries.