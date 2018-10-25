Jiba’s integrity as advocate under scrutiny on 3 fronts

Cyril Ramaphosa informed Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi that they have been relieved of their duties after considering their senior positions & the serious nature of the allegations they face.

PRETORIA - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head of prosecution services Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal woes are mounting with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on Thursday that she and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi face inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

The president informed the pair that they have immediately been relieved of their duties after considering their senior positions and the serious nature of the allegations they face.

Jiba and Mrwebi are accused of misconduct related to their handling of the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli, as well as the authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.

Jiba’s integrity as an advocate is now under scrutiny on three fronts.

She’ll have to convince former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro that she is fit and proper to hold office.

She failed to do so when facing similar allegations in the General Council of The Bar’s application to strike her from the roll of advocates, but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision earlier in 2018.

That matter has now been taken to the Constitutional Court.

But Jiba also faces the prospect of being criminally charged with fraud and perjury for authorising the racketeering case against Booysen.

The NPA announced two weeks ago that it had withdrawn its appeal against the High Court’s order that the case be reinstated.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)