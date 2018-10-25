Jiba’s integrity as advocate under scrutiny on 3 fronts
Cyril Ramaphosa informed Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi that they have been relieved of their duties after considering their senior positions & the serious nature of the allegations they face.
PRETORIA - National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head of prosecution services Nomgcobo Jiba’s legal woes are mounting with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing on Thursday that she and colleague Lawrence Mrwebi face inquiries into their fitness to hold office.
The president informed the pair that they have immediately been relieved of their duties after considering their senior positions and the serious nature of the allegations they face.
Jiba and Mrwebi are accused of misconduct related to their handling of the case against former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli, as well as the authorisation of racketeering charges against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen.
Jiba’s integrity as an advocate is now under scrutiny on three fronts.
She’ll have to convince former Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro that she is fit and proper to hold office.
She failed to do so when facing similar allegations in the General Council of The Bar’s application to strike her from the roll of advocates, but the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned that decision earlier in 2018.
That matter has now been taken to the Constitutional Court.
But Jiba also faces the prospect of being criminally charged with fraud and perjury for authorising the racketeering case against Booysen.
The NPA announced two weeks ago that it had withdrawn its appeal against the High Court’s order that the case be reinstated.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa to institute inquiries into Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
Matlosana mayor booted out in no confidence vote
-
5 DA councillors explain why they turned their backs on the party
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
MPs clash over motion to extend land reform report deadline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.