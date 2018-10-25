High fire danger warning issued for Western Cape

Several fires have occurred this week in different parts of the province, including George, Tulbagh, and Vermaaklikheid.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of the Western Cape have been urged to be cautious amid a high fire danger warning.

Hot, windy and dry conditions could see more fires springing up as fire season gets underway.

The Vermaaklikheid fire has been burning since Sunday and has led to the destruction of nine structures.

The fires in Tulbagh and Vermaaklikheid have been contained.

“We want to urge the public to help us in reducing the risk for fires, especially in our outdoor areas where the fires can get out of control very quickly. So, the public is urged to be very vigilant; don’t start fires in natural areas, don’t burn rubbish, be careful when you’re working with mechanical equipment in a veld, it can cause sparks,” spokesperson for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, James-Brent Styan, said.

In George, several fires have broken out in different areas.

“Currently, a total of 35 Working on Fire [WoF] officials are available on standby, with the Witfontein WoF team 13 people are already on the line. George Fire Brigade and Cape Nature, together, have over 35 firefighters in the field with a total of 20 vehicles. Additional resources on standby include a Huey helicopter,” George municipal communications manager Chantel Edwards-Klose said.

