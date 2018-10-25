HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight

The circumstances leading to the artist's death remain unclear, but he had been suffering from depression for several years.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country mourns the death of hip-hop star HHP, discussions around depression are taking centre stage.

The circumstances leading to the artist's death remain unclear but he had been suffering from depression for several years.

Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo’s friend and fellow musician Siyabonga Metane, who is popularly known as Slikour, says not enough is known about the dangers of depression.

He says communities need to be educated about depression.

“I don’t know how we can start teaching ourselves to deal with it, people who live with it and what advice we give them.”

At the same time, condolences continue to pour in following the announcement of the death of one of South Africa's most respected hip-hop artists, HHP.

Many have turned to social media to pay their respects to the star, whose real name is Jabulani Tsambo.

Musician Cassper Nyovest has tweeted saying he cannot believe what has happened.

Meanwhile, HHP has been remembered for his ability to cheer people up with his sense of humour.

South African producer DJ Cleo says: “He’ll be remembered for being himself. He’ll be remembered for humour as well, he was one for the funniest people you can ever be around. Obviously, he’ll be remembered for his rhymes, for his flow. He was larger than life.”

The Gauteng Arts and Culture Department says HHP inspired many during his life.

Spokesperson Nomazwe Ntlokwana says: “The Gauteng MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Ms Faith Mazibuko has expressed her sadness upon the devastating news of the passing of yet another South African music icon, our legendary hip-hop star Jabulani Tsambo.”

Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says South Africa has lost a dedicated professional.

The minister's spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said: “Through his music, Jabba showed pride in his cultural identity, his roots. We had a new brand of hip-hop called Motswako because of him and his peers.”

She says Mthethwa will visit the Tsambo family soon.

