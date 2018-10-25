Gauteng ANC: E-tolls user pay system is not working
In his Medium-Term Policy Budget Statement on Wednesday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said nothing is free and the system will not be scrapped.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has reiterated that the e-tolls user pay system is not working and that the party is looking at proposing options of how to deal with the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)’s debt and maintain the road infrastructure in the future.
Sanral is owed billions of rands and has served summons on non-paying motorists.
There seems to be more confusion than clarity about whether motorists must pay their e-toll bills, or wait in hope for them to be scrapped before the national general elections next year.
The ANC in Gauteng’s spokesperson Tasneem Motara says although they agree with Mboweni that Sanral’s debt must be paid off, it is clear the user pay method is not working and must be replaced with another system.
“We agree with the minister that the sovereign debt has to be paid, we just disagree that it must be paid through the e-toll method.”
Outa’s Wayne Duvenage has urged motorists who are not paying their e-toll bills to continue with their civil disobedience protest.
“If this is still in place by the time the next elections come around, I think Gauteng is going to be an interesting result.”
But for now, Sanral is continuing to serving more summons on individuals and businesses who are not paying their bills with over 1,000 people already being represented by Outa lawyers in court.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
