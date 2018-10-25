Friends recall HHP’s good deeds
Details of the 38-year-old's death are still unclear but its widely known that he suffered from depression.
JOHANNESBURG - Friends of the late Jabulani Tsambo, known as HHP, say they wish they had done more for the hip-hop star who died at his home in Randpark Ridge.
Details of the 38-year-old's death are still unclear but its widely known that he suffered from depression.
A crowd of friends and fans visited the home of the man affectionately known as Jabba on Wednesday.
The outstanding rapper was known for helping many young musicians start out and find their voice.
A close friend of his Tshepiso Mogale says he would often visit the star simply to check if he was alright.
“Sometimes we just text him to tell him that we miss him, when can we see you?”
He says Jabba was down to earth and sincere.
“And [we'll also miss] how he was like as a human being. He would never take himself as a celebrity, like even us as we know him.”
Mogale says HHP did everything for his son and that his life should always be celebrated.
[Watch] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
PRIVACY
The family has asked for privacy while there was a small crowd of friends and fans outside his home.
Spokesperson for the family Edgar Makgeledise said further details on his funeral will be communicated soon.
“He is survived by his wife, parents, his two sisters, son and nephew. The Tsambo family requests privacy during this time of mourning, once all the arrangements have been made, the family will make further communication.”
HHP’s career spanned more than two decades.
At the time of his death, Jabba was said to have been compiling a new album.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.