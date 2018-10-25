Friends recall HHP’s good deeds

Details of the 38-year-old's death are still unclear but its widely known that he suffered from depression.

JOHANNESBURG - Friends of the late Jabulani Tsambo, known as HHP, say they wish they had done more for the hip-hop star who died at his home in Randpark Ridge.

Details of the 38-year-old's death are still unclear but its widely known that he suffered from depression.

A crowd of friends and fans visited the home of the man affectionately known as Jabba on Wednesday.

The outstanding rapper was known for helping many young musicians start out and find their voice.

A close friend of his Tshepiso Mogale says he would often visit the star simply to check if he was alright.

“Sometimes we just text him to tell him that we miss him, when can we see you?”

He says Jabba was down to earth and sincere.

“And [we'll also miss] how he was like as a human being. He would never take himself as a celebrity, like even us as we know him.”

Mogale says HHP did everything for his son and that his life should always be celebrated.

PRIVACY

The family has asked for privacy while there was a small crowd of friends and fans outside his home.

Spokesperson for the family Edgar Makgeledise said further details on his funeral will be communicated soon.

“He is survived by his wife, parents, his two sisters, son and nephew. The Tsambo family requests privacy during this time of mourning, once all the arrangements have been made, the family will make further communication.”

HHP’s career spanned more than two decades.

At the time of his death, Jabba was said to have been compiling a new album.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)