Former CT hotel employee handed 6 years in prison for corruption

Ian Pakoe was convicted on 42 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

CAPE TOWN - The Bellville Commercial Crimes Court has sentenced a former employee of a top Cape Town hotel to six years in prison for corruption and money laundering.

Ian Pakoe, who worked as a maintenance manager at the hotel, was sentenced earlier this week.

His company IJP Consultants was also slapped with a R200,000 fine suspended for five years.

Pakoe was convicted on 42 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

He was also sentenced to three months’ imprisonment for failure to submit VAT and income tax returns, which will run concurrently with the six-year sentence.

Pakoe’s friend and planner of the money laundering scheme, Anthony Lottering, became a State witness and received indemnity from prosecution.

His ex-girlfriend Veroza Ismael pleaded guilty and was also convicted of 42 counts of corruption and sentenced to a fine of five years in prison, suspended for five years.

After Pakoe was appointed maintenance manager at his hotel, Ismael formed two companies and a range of which she would be appointed tenders for hotel renovations in return for kickbacks.

Pakoe alone received almost R1 million in kickbacks.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)