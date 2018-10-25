Fitch notes Mboweni lowered SA revenue projections to be more realistic
The agency has given its verdict on the budget speech presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Ratings agency Fitch says the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) shows that the prospect of debt stabilisation has been pushed into the future.
The agency has given its verdict on the budget speech presented by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday.
Fitch says it has noted that the minister has lowered revenue projections to make them more realistic. However, it says the budget shows that the prospect of debt stabilisation has been pushed into the future.
Added to this, there are no significant measures to correct the overall situation, but there is some good news.
Fitch says expenditure projections are relatively stable.
National Treasury has spoken with all three major credit rating agencies to clarify elements of the budget.
Moody's Investors Services is expected to make a pronouncement soon.
TREASURY ENGAGES CREDIT RATINGS AGENCIES
Meanwhile, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane says they're waiting to see what the other international ratings agencies think of the MTBPS.
Mogajane has told Parliament's finance and appropriations committees there have been talks with all three of the major ratings agencies.
“We do engage as it is practice every year as soon as the budget is over. Yesterday, we engaged with Moody’s and S&P, and this morning we engaged with Fitch Ratings.
“Basically, these three engagements with them is for clarification purposes, they’ve got the documents, they ask questions for their understanding.
“Later on, they will then issue their own opinion as to what they think of the budget and that will be made public.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Business
-
Mboweni on e-tolls: Motorists must pay up, there's nothing for mahala
-
Mboweni on MTBPS: We can’t spin our way out of the numbers
-
Ramaphosa on Zondo Commission: We’re going to clean up
-
[CARTOON] Tito Antoinette
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Famous Brands to close some GBK restaurants in UK, SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.