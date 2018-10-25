Famous Brands to close some GBK restaurants in UK, SA
Now South African-owned GBK has filed for a company voluntary arrangement which starts an insolvency process while permitting firms to close unprofitable stores.
LONDON - A chain of restaurants owned by South Africa's logistics company Famous Brands is facing massive cuts.
Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), a chain of 80 restaurants in the United Kingdom (UK), is planning to close about a quarter of its outlets after posting huge losses.
GBK is the latest casual dining firm to announce store closures in the UK this year.
Increased competition and low consumer confidence have seen hundreds of restaurant closures.
GBK has earmarked 17 of its 80 restaurants for closure, putting 250 jobs at risk. Earlier this month, Famous Brands revealed GBK had booked a £47m loss for the year.
