Family calls for justice in Manuela Pietropaolo murder case
Former top banker Enzo Pietropaolo is accused of shooting her nine times at her Brackenhurst home.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of Manuela Pietropaolo says they need closure as next month marks a year since she was murdered allegedly at the hands of her estranged husband.
He is also being accused of killing his father last year.
He is also being accused of killing his father last year.
Pietropaolo's murder trial which was due to start on Monday has been postponed twice this week.
The defence on Wednesday asked the High Court in Johannesburg to move the case to Thursday following plea negotiations.
Family lawyer Ulrich Roux says: “The family wants to put this behind them but they also want justice. Manuela was murdered and they want to see the person who committed that murder to be found guilty and serve time.”
