'Exposure to toxic waste contributed to my mother's death'
The Vaal community who had to contend with persistent environmental hazards including the sewage seeping through their homes, schools and cemeteries.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of a Boipatong woman believe her years' long exposure to toxic waste and raw sewage in the area contributed to her death.
The 56-year-old Seipati Hlapholosa was chronically ill and she passed away two weeks ago.
Hlapholosa was one of many residents in the Vaal community who had to contend with persistent environmental hazards including the sewage seeping through their homes, schools and cemeteries.
There are concerns that the deaths of several others were also caused by those toxic conditions.
When Eyewitness News visited Boipatong last month, many residents described what they had to live with every day.
At the time, Hlapholosa said nothing had changed.
“We’re here with grandchildren and adults, we’re all in danger.”
Two weeks ago, Hlapholosa succumbed to lupus, which she had been battling for years.
Her daughter Ntswaki says she’s convinced her mother’s surroundings contributed to her deteriorating health.
“I still think something could have been done, maybe, just maybe, she could have survived.”
Outside the Hlapholosa home, the situation has not changed much since EWN was last there with puddles of contaminated water still visible.
A mere few meters away, outside a school is a rubbish dump which poses even more danger to those nearby.
WATCH: Boipatong community living with raw sewage for over five years
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.