Ekurhuleni Mayor survives motion of no confidence
The DA brought the motion which it says is part of the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery in the metro.
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has survived a motion of no confidence.
The city council debated the Democratic Alliance (DA)-sponsored motion on Thursday morning with the Inkatha Freedom Party abstaining from the vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters saying it doesn’t support the motion.
Masina has described the motion as frivolous and desperate, saying the DA wants him removed as mayor because the Ekurhuleni council passed a motion to expropriate unused private land where owners cannot be traced.
