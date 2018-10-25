EC man arrested for murder of Matatiele teacher
The 31-year-old educator's body was discovered near Mount Fletcher on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a Matatiele teacher in the Eastern Cape.
She had been reported missing the day before.
The suspect was apprehended in Mthatha with the victim's stolen vehicle.
The police's Khaya Tonjeni says he's expected to appear in court on Friday.
“Police followed up and several leads led to the arrest of the suspect. When police interviewed the suspect further, he cooperated with police and was willing to show the police where he killed the victim and dumped her body. The body was recovered with visible signs of being strangled.”
