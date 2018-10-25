De Villiers denies international comeback reports
Retired Proteas batsman AB de Villiers says he was misquoted in the recent interviews he has done and insists that his international cricket career is over.
JOHANNESBURG - Retired Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has dismissed claims made in international media that he was considering an international comeback for the ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales next year.
De Villiers shocked the cricketing world when he announced his international retirement in May this year after a successful 15-year long career playing all three formats of the game for South Africa. In those 15 years, De Villiers amassed 8,764 runs in 114 Test matches while in One Day International cricket he scored 9,577 runs in 228 matches.
“There is no comeback. I think I made the mistake of saying never say never in a recent interview that I did, but that is just a philosophy that I have always lived by. What I was trying to say was I was focusing on the present day and nothing about my future and it came out horribly wrong and the next thing I knew it was headlines around the world.”
The 34-year-old De Villiers has spent the last four months with his family in Pretoria and occasionally travelling around the world promoting the game of cricket and says he is very happy with where he is in his life.
“I’m very very happy with where I am at in my life and I’m focusing on the now and that is to play good cricket for the Tswane Spartans in the MSL tournament. I have been working hard to get fit again and I’m looking forward to the MSL because I think it is a fantastic spectacle for South African cricket.”
De Villiers was named as the South African marquee player for Cricket South Africa’s new T20 tournament the Mzansi Super League’s Centurion-based Tswane Spartans, which features current Proteas speed-star Lungi Ngidi and England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan in their ranks.
Cricket fans will get to see De Villiers back in action as early as the first game of the MSL when the Tswane Spartans take on the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands in Cape Town on 16 November.
