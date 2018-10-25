De Lille to be criminally investigated
This after two reports into alleged corruption and maladministration at the city compiled by law firm Bowmans were discussed by councillors.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be the subject of a criminal investigation.
The City of Cape Town’s council adopted the recommendation of two reports into alleged corruption and maladministration at the city compiled by law firm Bowmans in a closed meeting late on Thursday afternoon.
The council has agreed to institute disciplinary steps against De Lille and other councillors and officials implicated in the reports which will include criminal investigations.
De Lille has consistently rejected the allegations against her and has long said she would welcome a probe into her conduct.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
