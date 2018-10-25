De Lille claims leaked forensic report part of smear campaign

The City of Cape Town Mayor on Wednesday released a statement revealing she's in possession of two Bowmans forensic investigation reports into Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN - Patricia de Lille claims a leaked forensic report is consistent with a smear campaign against her.

The City of Cape Town Mayor on Wednesday released a statement revealing she's in possession of two Bowmans forensic investigation reports: one saying she should be charged for misconduct and another placing the blame on the former city manager.

City Council is expected to adopt the recommendations of one of the reports that she be disciplined on Thursday.