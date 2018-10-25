David Makhura calls out DA over motions of no confidence in ANC mayors

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Democratic Alliance (DA) needs to focus on cleaning its house instead of wasting time by tabling motions of no confidence in African National Congress (ANC) mayors.

Makhura was speaking in Ekurhuleni on Thursday afternoon after Mayor Mzwandile Masina survived a motion of no confidence.

The DA tabled the motion, saying it’s part of the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery.

Makhura says the DA should concentrate on its own issues.

“He [Masina] is going to work for our communities here. He mustn’t waste time focusing on the DA because they’re wasting our time. They have a lot of work. They must clean up their house.”

Addressing the people of Ekurhuleni following our defeat against the motion of no confidence against Clr Masina https://t.co/RXGxs5hrlN — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) October 25, 2018

We have defeated the motion against our Executive Mayor @mzwandileMasina. We have sent a strong message to the opposition. Our focus is on delivering services to the people. pic.twitter.com/BbBd2GP41d — David Makhura (@David_Makhura) October 25, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)