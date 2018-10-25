Popular Topics
David Makhura calls out DA over motions of no confidence in ANC mayors

The DA tabled a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mzwandile Masina, saying it’s part of the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery.

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina (L) and Gauteng Premier David Makhura (R) ahead of a motion of no confidence tabled by the DA. Picture: @David_Makhura/Twitter.
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Democratic Alliance (DA) needs to focus on cleaning its house instead of wasting time by tabling motions of no confidence in African National Congress (ANC) mayors.

Makhura was speaking in Ekurhuleni on Thursday afternoon after Mayor Mzwandile Masina survived a motion of no confidence.

The DA tabled the motion, saying it’s part of the public’s call for clean governance and better service delivery.

Makhura says the DA should concentrate on its own issues.

“He [Masina] is going to work for our communities here. He mustn’t waste time focusing on the DA because they’re wasting our time. They have a lot of work. They must clean up their house.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

