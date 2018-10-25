David Mabuza to take few days sick leave - Presidency
In a statement released by the Presidency on Thursday, it said the deputy president will be taken off public engagements.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has taken a few days sick leave, the Presidency has announced.
“The deputy president has requested the president to grant him leave for a few days to rest,” said Thami Ngwenya, the spokesperson for the deputy president.
The office has not given any information on what he’s suffering from but says he’ll resume his public engagements soon.
Earlier in October, President Cyril Ramaphosa was also booked off with an upper respiratory tract infection.
In August, Mabuza was grilled in Parliament about his trip to Moscow to undergo medical treatment for alleged poisoning.
The deputy president told parliamentarians there was nothing untoward about the trip and he was too ill to attend to the details.
He did not deny that he flew on a Gupta-linked Bombardier jet to Russia, but said he was so ill, the details are vague.
Additional reporting by Lindsay Dentlinger.
