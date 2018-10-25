Popular Topics
Go

DA retains Ward 3 in De Doorns by-election

The party’s candidate, Luwellyn Willemse, has highlighted adequate service delivery as a top priority.

FILE: Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
FILE: Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained Ward 3 in the De Doorns by-elections in the Breede Valley Municipality with 1,101 votes in the bag.

The party’s candidate Luwellyn Willemse has highlighted adequate service delivery as a top priority.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he’s confident residents have chosen a strong candidate in Willemse as he carries their concerns close to heart.

“It’s a sweet victory and I’m happy that we’ve managed to retain our ward under massive pressure. It’s a clear indication that people have faith in the DA. They see the DA as an incredible government that can change their lives.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

