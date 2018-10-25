DA retains Ward 3 in De Doorns by-election
The party’s candidate, Luwellyn Willemse, has highlighted adequate service delivery as a top priority.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has retained Ward 3 in the De Doorns by-elections in the Breede Valley Municipality with 1,101 votes in the bag.
The party’s candidate Luwellyn Willemse has highlighted adequate service delivery as a top priority.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he’s confident residents have chosen a strong candidate in Willemse as he carries their concerns close to heart.
“It’s a sweet victory and I’m happy that we’ve managed to retain our ward under massive pressure. It’s a clear indication that people have faith in the DA. They see the DA as an incredible government that can change their lives.”
24 Oct 2018 #ByelectionResults: DA retained Ward 3 in Breede Valley Municipality, WCape, with 52.16% of votes cast (49.35% in 2016 Municipal Elections). Luwellyn Gregory Willemse is the new ward councillor. Voter turnout was 48.78%.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 25, 2018
By-elections on 24 Sept in Ward 3 in Breede Valley Municipality, WCape, to be contested by Patrick Benjamin Januarie of ANC; Luwellyn Gregory Willemse of DA; & Laurika Olivia Tafireyi of EFF. Ward previously represented by DA; vacancy due to death of the councillor.— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) October 11, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
