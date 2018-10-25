Popular Topics
DA initiates process to replace 5 CT councillors who resigned

Caucus chief whip Shaun August kick-started the resignation avalanche by announcing his resignation after Mayor Patricia de Lille's address to council.

Five DA members have resigned in support of Patricia de Lille: (From L-R) Thulani Stemele, Suzette Little, Shaun August, Greg Bernado and Siyabonga Mamkeli. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
49 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has initiated a process to replace five Cape Town councillors who resigned earlier on Thursday.

Caucus chief whip Shaun August kick-started the resignation avalanche by announcing his resignation after Mayor Patricia de Lille's address to council.

The councillors have accused the party of side-lining them and reserving decision-making practices for whites.

August and Mayco members Suzette Little and Siyabulela Mamkeli say they cannot support a Bowmans forensic report that implicates De Lille.

The law firm has compiled two reports and the other absolves the mayor of wrongdoing.

Ward councillors Thulani Stemele and Greg Bernardo have also resigned, saying they left the party because of how they were treated.

Deputy Caucus leader JP Smith says the vacant positions will be filled soon.

“I can confirm that the provincial leader of the party Bonginkosi Madikizela has already initiated that process, and the speaker will be now informed of these resignations and he will immediately inform the Electoral Commission.”

In her address to council in the morning, De Lille said speaker Dirk Smit has launched an investigation to find out who’s behind the leaks of the Bowmans reports.

“I will not break, and I will not give in to this vehement, racist bullying attacks.”

Councillors were locked behind closed doors debating the two reports into allegations of maladministration and corruption.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

