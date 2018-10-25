DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille

Shaun August, who has resigned as whip, councillor and DA member, says he can no longer tolerate what's happening to Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille.

Four more Mayco members have also resigned, Siyabulela Mamkeli, Suzette Little, Greg Bernado and Thulani van der Stemela in support of the outgoing mayor.

The now-former DA member August also cited his grievances over the party's racial makeup as one of his reasons for quitting.

“Look at our provincial managers, all of them are white within this province. If you look across the critical positions within the DA, we, unfortunately, find that freedom, fairness and opportunities are not what we implement.”

At the same time, De Lille has used her last city council meeting to hit back at her critics and political rivals.

De Lille is addressing a sitting of council on Thursday morning, expressing her outrage at councillors who have leaked a report that is set to be debated later in the day.

The council has to decide whether to adopt the recommendations of a legal report which claims De Lille blocked former City Manager Achmat Ebrahim from reporting alleged corruption and maladministration.

De Lille says she's suffered vicious attacks for more than a year and still people are intent on destroying her.

“It is crossly unacceptable that councillors will leak information with malicious intent to injure my name. But this is nothing new, I’ve suffered vicious attacks to my good name for more than a year.”

She’s once again vowed to continue fighting to clear her name.

“My name in this country has become synonymous with fighting corruption and any attempt to the contrary, I will fight for my rights and I will continue doing so to clear my name. I will not break, and I will not give into these vehement and racist bullying tactics.”