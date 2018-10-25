ConCourt rules in favour of farmers living on tribal land

It’s a decision that could curtail the power of traditional leaders whose deals often disadvantage poor communities.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has on Thursday ruled that a platinum miner that has a deal with a tribal chief cannot evict a group of black farmers.

Land rights are a red-hot issue ahead of 2019 elections as the African National Congress moves for constitutional change aimed at a more equitable distribution of land.

This includes expropriating land without compensation, but also addressing the plight of poor black people who are vulnerable to forced evictions in tribal lands because of deals struck by local chiefs under a property rights system with roots in the colonial and apartheid eras.

Judgment: The holder of a mining right must exhaust the procedure in section 54 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act before resorting to an interdict to restrain interference with mining activities. pic.twitter.com/YUvZxRbKuX — Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) October 25, 2018

