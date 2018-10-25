ConCourt rules in favour of farmers living on tribal land
It’s a decision that could curtail the power of traditional leaders whose deals often disadvantage poor communities.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has on Thursday ruled that a platinum miner that has a deal with a tribal chief cannot evict a group of black farmers.
It’s a decision that could curtail the power of traditional leaders whose deals often disadvantage poor communities.
Land rights are a red-hot issue ahead of 2019 elections as the African National Congress moves for constitutional change aimed at a more equitable distribution of land.
This includes expropriating land without compensation, but also addressing the plight of poor black people who are vulnerable to forced evictions in tribal lands because of deals struck by local chiefs under a property rights system with roots in the colonial and apartheid eras.
Judgment: The holder of a mining right must exhaust the procedure in section 54 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act before resorting to an interdict to restrain interference with mining activities. pic.twitter.com/YUvZxRbKuX— Constitutional Court (@ConCourtSA) October 25, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa to institute inquiries into Nomgcobo Jiba & Lawrence Mrwebi
-
[WATCH] South Africans react to Mboweni’s e-tolls remark
-
Matlosana mayor booted out in no confidence vote
-
5 DA councillors explain why they turned their backs on the party
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
MPs clash over motion to extend land reform report deadline
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.