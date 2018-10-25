Cogta welcomes Treasury’s allocation of R3.2bn for natural disasters

R1.6 billion of the money will be set aside to help with the effects of storms and fires.

JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has welcomed National Treasury’s allocation of R3.2 billion to deal with the devastating effects of the drought and water scarcity in the country.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement during his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

R1.6 billion of the money will be set aside to help with the effects of storms and fires.

Cogta’s Musa Zondi said: “In the last couple of years, we've had natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. And in the budget now, funding has been made available for the alleviation of those disasters.”

The National Joint Drought Coordinating Committee says it will monitor the implementation of these interventions.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)