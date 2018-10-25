Cogta welcomes Treasury’s allocation of R3.2bn for natural disasters
R1.6 billion of the money will be set aside to help with the effects of storms and fires.
JOHANNESBURG - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has welcomed National Treasury’s allocation of R3.2 billion to deal with the devastating effects of the drought and water scarcity in the country.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement during his maiden Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on Wednesday.
R1.6 billion of the money will be set aside to help with the effects of storms and fires.
Cogta’s Musa Zondi said: “In the last couple of years, we've had natural disasters in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. And in the budget now, funding has been made available for the alleviation of those disasters.”
The National Joint Drought Coordinating Committee says it will monitor the implementation of these interventions.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
DA chief whip, 4 others resign in support of De Lille
-
Mboweni on e-tolls: Motorists must pay up, there's nothing for mahala
-
Famous Brands to close some GBK restaurants in UK, SA
-
Mboweni and team to appear in Parly
-
HHP's death thrusts depression into spotlight
-
[WATCH] Family of HHP requests privacy following his death
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.