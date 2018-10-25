Cindy Mfabe wins SA Fashion Week talent search
Mfabe is a young designer from Alexandra who has been making garments since she was a teenager.
JOHANNESBURG - After winning SA Fashion Week’s new talent search, designer Cindy Mfabe says she now feels that everything is possible if you put your mind to it.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, she says she entered the competition at least three times and she told herself that this year will be her last.
Her collection which has shades of blue, yellow and black celebrates the female form.
She says she was inspired by Lionel Smit’s portrait called Disappear which captures the essence of African women.
"I believe greater things are to come for me and I plan to grow my fashion label into retail stores."
The category new talent search by SA Fashion Week helps upcoming designers to grow their brands by giving them tools to commercialise and sell their designs.
The winner gets to work for the fashion agent for a year and to showcase at fashion week next year.
"Young people should always keep themselves inspired and pursue their dreams until they are realised," Mfabe said.
