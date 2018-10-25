Case against murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo postponed

Manuela Pietropaolo was shot nine times allegedly by Enzo Pietropaolo at her Brackenhurst home in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against a former top banker accused of murdering his estranged wife has been postponed once again in the High Court in Johannesburg to allow the defence time to present a report on whether the accused should undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Manuela Pietropaolo was shot nine times allegedly by Enzo Pietropaolo at her Brackenhurst home in 2017.

His murder trial, which was due to start this week, has experienced several delays.

The defence has argued that the accused is mentally unstable and should be sent for assessment.

Pietropaolo is expected back in the dock next week.

“The court allowed for this postponement and on 30 October the accused will be present in court again. And on that day, the court will decide whether the accused should be sent for assessment at the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital,” the deceased's family lawyer Ulrich Roux said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)