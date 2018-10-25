Popular Topics
Case against 11 accused of Isis links adjourned

The accused appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Thursday afternoon, where their case stood down after the investigating officer submitted additional documents.

FILE: Police outside at the Imam Hussain Mosque near Verulam following an attack on the complex. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN
48 minutes ago

DURBAN - The case against 11 accused of having links to the Islamic State (Isis) in South Africa has been adjourned to allow them time to respond to a supplementary affidavit.

The accused appeared in the Verulam Family Court on Thursday afternoon, where their case stood down after the investigating officer submitted additional documents.

The men were handcuffed during a police raid two weeks ago at a house in Reservoir Hills in connection with the planting of bombs at several shopping centres in Durban and the deadly mosque attack in Verulam earlier in 2018.

Isis paraphernalia was recovered from the scene along with incendiary devices matching those found in KwaZulu-Natal.

In a brief court appearance on Thursday, the 11 men were told to respond to a supplementary affidavit submitted by investigating officer Khwezi Chonco.

His affidavit contains an amendment to the original document, which details how the type of cellphone used to assemble the bombs was recovered during the police raid and matches incendiary devices found at Woolworths stores in Gateway, Pavilion and West Street.

At the same time, one of the 11 accused has also been positively identified as having attacked and slit Abbas Essop’s throat during the mosque attack in May 2018.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil has granted a request by the State to include the latest affidavit and give the defence time to respond to any new information.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Popular in Local

