Cabinet welcomes MTBPS

CAPE TOWN - Cabinet has welcomed the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) delivered by new Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in Parliament on Wednesday.

Mboweni drove home the very dire state the country, with soaring debt levels and shrinking economic growth.

But Cabinet, which met ahead of Mboweni’s announcement, says his budget policy statement is based on the strong conviction that the country can be renewed.

Mboweni is addressing a joint meeting of Parliament’s Finance Committees on Thursday for frank discussions on the budget adjustments.

Cabinet says the MTBPS highlights the difficult economic and fiscal choices that confront the government over the next three years.

Economic growth for 2018 has been revised down from 1.5% to 0.7%, and total revenue shortfall will exceed R27 billion in this financial year.

But Cabinet says the MTBPS gives effect to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic stimulus and recovery plan.

It says the government is committed to stabilising and bringing down debt. And that despite the slippage since the tabling of the budget in February, it remains committed to fiscal sustainability.

