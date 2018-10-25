Bonginkosi Madikizela says resignation of 5 DA councillors not a problem

The councillors say they’re tired of the unfair treatment and discrimination within the DA.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says the resignation of five Cape Town councillors is not a problem.

DA chief whip Shaun August was the first to tender his resignation during a council meeting earlier on Thursday.

Mayoral committee members Suzette Little and Siyabulela Mamkeli and ward councillors Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele followed soon afterwards by resigning as well.

The councillors say they’re tired of the “unfair treatment” and discrimination within the DA.

But Madikizela says there are two sides to every story.

“It’s common that when people decide to do something, they already share a story that is favourable to them. We have our own experience about the members who have left the party.”

He says he's unconcerned that the resignations pose a problem for the party.

“It’s not a problem, at all, as far as the DA is concerned. We’ll go through the process now to fill those positions. We’ll focus on what matters, which is service delivery and to make sure that we prepare for the election.”

DA INITIATES PROCESS TO REPLACE COUNCILLORS

Meanwhile, the DA has initiated a process to replace the five councillors.

The councillors have accused the party of sidelining them and reserving decision-making practices for whites.

August, Little and Mamkele say they cannot support a Bowmans forensic report that implicates Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The law firm has compiled two reports, one of which absolves De Lille.

Deputy caucus leader JP Smith says the vacant positions will be filled soon.

“I can confirm that the provincial leader of the party, Madikizela, has already initiated that process and the speaker will be informed of the resignations, and he will immediately inform the IEC.”

In her address to the council on Thursday morning, De Lille said Speaker Dirk Smit has launched an investigation to find out who's behind the leaks of the Bowmans reports.

“I will not break, and I will not give in to this vehement, racist bullying attacks.”

Councillors were locked behind closed doors, debating the two reports into allegations of maladministration and corruption.

WATCH: A rather eventful day for Cape Town City Council

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)