Andile Lungisa 'doesn't qualify' to be councillor due to assault conviction

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Eastern Cape says the African National Congress (ANC) and United Democratic Movement must deal with the Andile Lungisa issue.

The controversial Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) councillor was ordered by the ANC to step down from the mayoral committee as the MMC for Infrastructure and Engineering, but he refused.

He argues he is committed to the caucus and that only the mayor can remove him.

The DA’s Athol Trollip says he’s not eligible because he has been convicted of assaulting a fellow councillor.

“The law says if you have been sentenced for more than one year without the option of a fine, you do not qualify to be a councillor, a member of Parliament or MPL. Councillor Lungisa has clearly been found guilty of that… He has the right to apply to appeal, but he hasn’t done that yet.”

Earlier this year, Lungisa was arrested after he assaulted DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug and sentenced to an effective two years in prison.