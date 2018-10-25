Popular Topics
Allandale substation to be operational today after fire

The station was set alight during protests in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.

Damage to the #Allandale substation after protesters from the informal settlement set it on fire on Wednesday09 October 2018. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.com
Damage to the #Allandale substation after protesters from the informal settlement set it on fire on Wednesday09 October 2018. Picture: @CityPowerJhb/Twitter.com
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says Allandale substation will be up and running on Thursday afternoon after it was shut down due to a fire earlier this week.

The station was set alight during protests in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.

City Power says the restoration process will take up to two hours.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “It needs to warm up first, so we will gradually restore power to all the affected suburbs."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

