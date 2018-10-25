Allandale substation to be operational today after fire

The station was set alight during protests in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power says Allandale substation will be up and running on Thursday afternoon after it was shut down due to a fire earlier this week.

The station was set alight during protests in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.

City Power says the restoration process will take up to two hours.

Damage to the #Allandale substation after protesters from the informal settlement set it on fire yesterday.

There is still no power with both @Eskom_SA & City Power engineers still working to replace the damaged infrastructure. Power MAY be restored on Thursday. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/TUHoP3ghSO — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 24, 2018

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “It needs to warm up first, so we will gradually restore power to all the affected suburbs."

Allandale substation to be switched on by 10am and power fully restored by 12h00. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/Axcp7KDspt — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 25, 2018

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)