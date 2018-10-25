Allandale substation to be operational today after fire
The station was set alight during protests in Rabie Ridge on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power says Allandale substation will be up and running on Thursday afternoon after it was shut down due to a fire earlier this week.
City Power says the restoration process will take up to two hours.
Damage to the #Allandale substation after protesters from the informal settlement set it on fire yesterday.— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 24, 2018
There is still no power with both @Eskom_SA & City Power engineers still working to replace the damaged infrastructure. Power MAY be restored on Thursday. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/TUHoP3ghSO
Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “It needs to warm up first, so we will gradually restore power to all the affected suburbs."
Allandale substation to be switched on by 10am and power fully restored by 12h00. @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/Axcp7KDspt— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 25, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
