5 DA councillors explain why they turned their backs on the party
In a surprise move, the five DA councillors turned their backs on the party, saying they can longer stand the discrimination and double standards.
CAPE TOWN - Five City of Cape Town councillors have tendered their resignations, saying they’re fed-up with unfair treatment within the Democratic Alliance (DA).
In an unexpected turn DA chief whip Shaun August was the first to quit.
#CTCouncil DA Chief Whip Shaun August says he walks out of here a free man, says he couldn’t stand by and watch how Patricia De Lille has been treated by the DA @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/ZZDY3mq5Oo— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2018
Council will on Thursday debate two forensic reports into Mayor Patricia de Lille’s alleged involvement in corruption and maladministration.
August, who was the first to go, explained that his tenure had been mired with accusations, federal legal commission appearances, and mudslinging.
August also claims the DA federal executive at one stage directly interfered in the management of the caucus which compromised governance.
“I can no longer be one of those members of the DA. I am not able and I will never be able to put on a DA blue T-shirt again.”
An emotional mayoral committee member for Area North, Suzette Little, accused the DA of being an exclusive club where others only participate when allowed to do so.
“I’ve set without a voice in this party to address any of my concerns.”
Other councillors who resigned include Mayco member Siyabulela Mamkeli and ward councillors Greg Bernardo and Thulani Stemele.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
