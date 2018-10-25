-
43 suspected Joburg property hijackers arrested
Among them is an alleged kingpin who has been on the run from police for some time.
JOHANNESBURG – Forty-three suspected property hijackers have been arrested during a sting operation in Turffontein, southern Joburg.
Among them is an alleged kingpin who has been on the run from police for some time.
Officials say while the team was busy making arrests, a car passed by and fired gunshots in the air before speeding off.
Police are still looking for the occupants of that car.
Joburg forensics spokesman Lucky Sindani said: “The suspects were arrested at two different properties in Turffontein. They will be appearing at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court on Friday facing various charges.”
