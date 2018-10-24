Will Patricia de Lille withdraw her resignation?

This just a day before report implicating her in corruption and maladministration is tabled before the city council.

CAPE TOWN - Outgoing Mayor Patricia de Lille has refused to comment on reports she plans to retract her resignation.

It's been suggested De Lille will stay put in the mayor's office.

This just a day before report implicating her in corruption and maladministration is tabled before the city council.

The report has found De Lille allegedly failed to report tender irregularities to the council.

De Lille has told Eyewitness News she's planning a media briefing for Wednesday.

In a statement by a close confidant of De Lille's, Rodney Lentit, he accuses the Democratic Alliance (DA) of continuing with their lies and attack to discredit her.

Lentit says this has left him with no option but to advise her to not step down.

Law firm Bowmans has been investigating alleged corruption in the city's transport authority since last year.

A final report says both De Lille and former city manager Achmat Ebrahim should face disciplinary action for not bringing the problems to the city council's attention.

Attempts to get a comment from the DA have been unsuccessful.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)