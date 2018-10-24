What do you need to pass matric?
Qualifying to write your matric exams means meeting a number of pass requirements in the terms leading up to the exams. Here's a breakdown of how you need to perform.
JOHANNESBURG - Is the requirement to pass matric in South Africa really only 30%? It's time to bust some myths about what a learner needs to get that matric certificate.
But, it's not quite the same for passing the grade. Here's a breakdown of how you need to perform.
BASIC REQUIREMENTS
For a learner to achieve a National Senior Certificate (NSC) pass, they need the most basic requirements.
ACHIEVEMENT LEVELS & CORRESPONDING PERCENTAGE ACHIEVED
Depending on how much your score in each subject, your mark will be rated according to the specific code as follows:
Level 7: 80 - 100% (Outstanding achievement)
Level 6: 70 - 79% (Meritorious achievement)
Level 5: 60 - 69% (Substantial achievement)
Level 4: 50 - 59% (Moderate achievement)
Level 3: 40 - 49% (Adequate achievement)
Level 2: 30 - 39% (Elementary achievement)
Level 1: 0 - 29% (Not achieved - Fail)
HIGHER CERTIFICATE COURSE ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The minimum admission requirement is an NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, the Quality Assurance Council.
Institutional and programme needs may require additional combinations or recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.
DIPLOMA COURSE ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The minimum admission requirement is an NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, coupled with an achievement rating of 3 (Moderate Achievement, 40% - 49%) or higher in four recognised 20-credit subjects.
Institution and programme needs may require additional combinations of recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.
BACHELOR'S DEGREE COURSE ADMISSION REQUIREMENTS
The minimum admission requirement is an NSC with a minimum of 30% in the language of learning and teaching of the higher education institution as certified by Umalusi, coupled with an achievement rating of 4 (Adequate Achievement, 50% - 59%) or higher in four recognised 20-credit subjects.
Institution and programme needs may require additional combinations of recognised NSC subjects and levels of achievement.
