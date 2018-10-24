WC residents urged to be cautious as heatwave hits 40 degrees
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring says heat injuries can occur when bodies lose necessary body fluids when they produce sweat.
CAPE TOWN - With high temperatures reaching 40 degrees in the Western Cape, ER24 is urging people to be cautious.
ER24 says with the festive season approaching, many people will be heading to holiday destinations and will spend large amounts of time outdoors.
He says these injuries can be severe and can lead to death if untreated.
“The signs and symptoms of these heat injuries are cramps, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, weakness, fainting and seizure. Stay well hydrated by drinking a lot of water, keep a close eye on babies, the elderly and children. Ensure that they stay well hydrated at all time,” said Meiring.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
