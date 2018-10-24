Popular Topics
WC Human Settlements to improve services, infrastructure for fire victims

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says this is to decrease the risk of fire outbreaks from occurring in these areas.

FILE: The City of Cape Town distributes building materials to affected families on 22 October following a shack fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
FILE: The City of Cape Town distributes building materials to affected families on 22 October following a shack fire. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says that services and infrastructure will be improved for victims affected by the recent spate of fires in Hangberg, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

Madikizela says this is to decrease the risk of fire outbreaks from occurring in these areas.

“There will be access roads and infrastructure that we’re going to put there. We’re going to do what is called a permanent residential area but in an incremental way. People will settle there, but we’ll be able to put services incrementally over time.”

He has also assured that existing and upcoming housing projects, which the department had been planning prior to the fires, will not be compromised because of this.

“We’ll tap into our emergency funding. In Khayelitsha, we’ll be able to offer an alternative site so that people are resettled in a way that does not resemble what resulted in the fire burning every shack.”

Meanwhile, Hundreds of Khayelitsha residents are still trying to rebuild their lives.

A fire killed one person and razed dozens of shacks over the weekend. It was one of three blazes in the city last week.

Two people died in a fire in Hangberg and more than 1,000 people were displaced in a fire at a Philippi informal settlement.

Rebuilding will continue in Khayelitsha and Philippi, as affected residents try to move on after losing most of their possessions in Saturday's fires.

Lebohang Mabi, who shared a two-bedroom structure with her children, her mother and her siblings, says this isn't the first time a fire has destroyed their home.

LISTEN: Can shack fires be prevented?

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

