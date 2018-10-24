[WATCH] How HHP traced his family roots on reality TV show

HHP appeared on the sixth episode of 'Who Do You Think You Are South Africa', a local spin-off of a show which takes celebrities on a journey to trace their family trees.

JOHANNESBURG - A few years ago, late hip-hop star Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo, who died on Wednesday afternoon, appeared on a reality TV show to trace his roots.

Tsambo revealed that his paternal roots are from the Xitsonga people.

Watch below.