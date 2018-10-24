[WATCH] Hip-hop hits that HHP gave the world

HHP was behind giving South Africans memorable hits such as 'Bosso', 'Jabba' and 'Music and Lights'.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have reacted with great shock and sadness to the death of hip-hop icon Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo.

Tsambo was just 38 years old.

He is behind memorable hits such as Bosso, Jabba and Music and Lights.

Here's a round-up of a few of those songs.