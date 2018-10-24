Trade Dept welcomes US tariff hike exemption on steel, aluminium

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies wrote submissions to the US arguing that South Africa should be exempt from the tariff hikes due to the impact it could have on local jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Trade and Industry has welcomed America’s exemptions for some steel and aluminium products from tariff hikes.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump imposed hikes on these products saying they threatened America’s national security.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies wrote submissions to the US arguing that South Africa should be exempt from the tariff hikes due to the impact it could have on local jobs.

Department spokesperson Sidwell Medupe says: “As a country, we made a submission to the US government requesting us to be exempted from section 232. Our reason was that the imposition of the duties will have a negative impact on productive capacity and jobs.”