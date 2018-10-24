Tito Mboweni is caught between a rock and a hard place
As the country awaits the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement, the new Finance Minister is confronted with poor growth prospects, limited revenue and massive demands on the public purse.
CAPE TOWN - All eyes are on Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as he’s set to unveil the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement at Parliament from 2pm.
Mboweni’s maiden speech after his appointment just over two weeks ago comes as the country battles a technical recession, a volatile rand and rising unemployment and fuel prices.
He will spell out the government’s spending plans for the next three years, but is also expected to be frank about the economic challenges the country faces.
These include the risks posed by debt-ridden state-owned companies, the government’s soaring wage bill and weak financial management in the provinces and local government.
One of Mboweni’s big tasks is to try and restore confidence in the economy and trust in the government as it moves to root out the corruption and end the state looting that came to a head under former President Jacob Zuma.
Confronted with poor growth prospects, limited revenue and massive demands on the public purse, Mboweni is caught between a rock and a hard place.
He’s expected to put some flesh on the bones of the economic stimulus package announced last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa, which aims to focus public spending on areas that can grow the economy and create jobs.
Popular in Local
-
Tables turn on Shivambu as MPs chant 'pay back the money'
-
Shoprite to pay SA customers for reusing plastic bags
-
Msimanga files urgent application over GladAfrica report
-
SA govt warned over huge debt burden
-
Associating black people with VBS scandal is an insult, says Gungubele
-
Msimanga: E-tolls crippling economy & must be scrapped
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.