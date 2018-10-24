Those implicated in Eskom inquiry report given 14 days to reply

The portfolio committee on Public Enterprises met on Tuesday to discuss the draft findings.

JOHANNESBURG - Those implicated in the first draft of the Eskom inquiry's report have now been given 14 days to respond to allegations against them.

The portfolio committee on public enterprises met on Tuesday to discuss the draft findings.

The committee says it is of the view that it would be improper for those implicated to read their names in the public domain and they have, therefore, been granted a grace period for right of reply.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)