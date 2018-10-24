Popular Topics
Technicians investigate after Allandale substation fire

Areas, including Mayibuye‚ Phomolong and Rabie Ridge, have been affected by an unplanned power outage

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Eskom technicians are investigating the extent of the damage to supply lines, cables and other electrical equipment after a suspected arson attack at the Allandale substation.

Areas, including Mayibuye‚ Phomolong and Rabie Ridge, have been affected by an unplanned power outage

A protest in the area is also raising concerns that technicians could battle to access the site.

“Residents embarked on a protest which turned violent and they burnt part of the Allandale substation, which basically suppliers electricity to areas like Glen Austin, ” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

