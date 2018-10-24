Technicians investigate after Allandale substation fire
Areas, including Mayibuye‚ Phomolong and Rabie Ridge, have been affected by an unplanned power outage
JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Eskom technicians are investigating the extent of the damage to supply lines, cables and other electrical equipment after a suspected arson attack at the Allandale substation.
A protest in the area is also raising concerns that technicians could battle to access the site.
“Residents embarked on a protest which turned violent and they burnt part of the Allandale substation, which basically suppliers electricity to areas like Glen Austin, ” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.
Allandale Substation transformer incomer tripped, we've dispatched technicians to the fault we will update.^IM— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 6, 2018
City Power and @Eskom_SA technicians are currently conducting investigation to determine if further damage has been caused on supply lines, cables and other electrical infrastructure. @CityofJoburgZA #AllandalePowerOutage— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 24, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
