Technicians investigate after Allandale substation fire

Areas, including Mayibuye‚ Phomolong and Rabie Ridge, have been affected by an unplanned power outage

JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Eskom technicians are investigating the extent of the damage to supply lines, cables and other electrical equipment after a suspected arson attack at the Allandale substation.

Areas, including Mayibuye‚ Phomolong and Rabie Ridge, have been affected by an unplanned power outage

A protest in the area is also raising concerns that technicians could battle to access the site.

“Residents embarked on a protest which turned violent and they burnt part of the Allandale substation, which basically suppliers electricity to areas like Glen Austin, ” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

Allandale Substation transformer incomer tripped, we've dispatched technicians to the fault we will update.^IM — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 6, 2018

City Power and @Eskom_SA technicians are currently conducting investigation to determine if further damage has been caused on supply lines, cables and other electrical infrastructure. @CityofJoburgZA #AllandalePowerOutage — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) October 24, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)