'Surviving R Kelly' docuseries to premiere in 2019
An official trailer has come out which starts off by one of his victims referring to R. Kelly, who's faced years of sexual misconduct allegations, as 'the devil.'
JOHANNESBURG - A documentary exploring the sexual, mental and physical misconducts against musician Robert Sylvester Kelly is set to premiere in January 2019.
Surviving R. Kelly will be a three-part docuseries launched by US television channel Lifetime and will look at the history of child pornography accusations against the R&B singer and also include some of the victims that have accused the singer of sexual abuse.
An official trailer has come out which starts off by one of his victims referring to the I Believe I can fly singer as “the devil.”
Another victim says she regrets meeting the Step In The Name of Love hitmaker and introducing him to her family.
R. Kelly has faced years of sexual misconduct allegations and recently he was accused of running a sex cult which saw many women, such as the likes of actresses Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, come forward and calling on the entertainment industry to sanction his music.
Music streaming app, Spotify supported this call and said they would remove his songs from their playlists.
The docuseries aims to further unpack the crimes the artist was never convicted of and will feature interviews with high-profile insiders such as Wendy Williams, John Legend and also his ex-wives.
The series will premiere on 3 January 2019.
WATCH: Surviving R. Kelly - Series Trailer | Lifetime
Popular in Lifestyle
-
WWE'S Roman Reigns makes shocking leukemia announcement, relinquishes title
-
[WATCH] Hip-hop hits that HHP gave the world
-
Study: Women’s birth canals in Kenya, Korea, Kansas not the same
-
Duchess of Sussex rushed from market amid 'crowd management fears'
-
Verne Troyer's death ruled as suicide
-
[LISTEN] HHP remembers ProKid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.