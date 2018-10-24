'Surviving R Kelly' docuseries to premiere in 2019

An official trailer has come out which starts off by one of his victims referring to R. Kelly, who's faced years of sexual misconduct allegations, as 'the devil.'

JOHANNESBURG - A documentary exploring the sexual, mental and physical misconducts against musician Robert Sylvester Kelly is set to premiere in January 2019.

Surviving R. Kelly will be a three-part docuseries launched by US television channel Lifetime and will look at the history of child pornography accusations against the R&B singer and also include some of the victims that have accused the singer of sexual abuse.

An official trailer has come out which starts off by one of his victims referring to the I Believe I can fly singer as “the devil.”

Another victim says she regrets meeting the Step In The Name of Love hitmaker and introducing him to her family.

R. Kelly has faced years of sexual misconduct allegations and recently he was accused of running a sex cult which saw many women, such as the likes of actresses Viola Davis and Kerry Washington, come forward and calling on the entertainment industry to sanction his music.

Music streaming app, Spotify supported this call and said they would remove his songs from their playlists.

The docuseries aims to further unpack the crimes the artist was never convicted of and will feature interviews with high-profile insiders such as Wendy Williams, John Legend and also his ex-wives.

The series will premiere on 3 January 2019.

WATCH: Surviving R. Kelly - Series Trailer | Lifetime