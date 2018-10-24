State of Metrorail: WC transport committee to follow up with Public Protector
The transport committee approached the Public Protector's office in August on the rail service ongoing issues, such as arson attacks on trains and its unreliable services.
CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape provincial standing committee on transport will have a follow-up meeting with the Public Protector's office on the state of Metrorail this week.
The committee approached the Public Protector's office in August on the rail service ongoing issues, such as arson attacks on trains and its unreliable services.
In September, the committee met with officials to discuss their investigation into Metrorail's crisis.
The committee then presented new information on the rail operator's security infrastructure, including CCTV whose cameras have not been functioning since 2015, and the lack of a dedicated intelligence unit to combat crime by police management.
Chairperson Nceba Hinana said: “We don’t want these processes to be prolonged because they end up losing focus. We need to be kept updated of everything that is happening and how far the Public Protector is going with investigations and we’ll provide additional information so that the scope of the investigation is adequate and substantial.”
Hinana says a joint meeting with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and SAPS was scheduled on Friday, but it was cancelled.
He says they will meet after the Public Protector's meeting.
