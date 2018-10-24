SA govt warned over huge debt burden

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 39°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

SA govt warned over huge debt burden

The group's head Jannie Rossouw says if the government doesn't get to grips with its wage bill, it may have to approach the IMF for help.

Picture: AFP.
Picture: AFP.
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The Fiscal Cliff Study Group is warning that if the South African government does not tackle its debt and the ballooning civil service wage bill, it could be forced to ask the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan.

The group's head Jannie Rossouw says Ireland faced a fiscal cliff during the global financial crisis and government jobs were slashed by 10% and civil servants had to take a 19% cut on average in their salaries.

Rossouw says the government is currently spending 70% of its revenue on servicing its debt, the salaries of government employees and social grants.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that with an IMF loan, the IMF will demand a larger focus on reducing the government wage bill and the cost of the civil service. So, we either do it voluntarily, or we are forced by an outside party – the choice is ours.”

He says if the government doesn't get to grips with its wage bill, it may have to approach the IMF for help.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA