SA CPI flat at 4.9% year/year in September

On a month-on-month basis, inflation quickened to 0.5% in September after contracting by 0.1% in August.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s headline consumer inflation was flat at 4.9% year-on-year in September, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy, was unchanged at 4.2% year-on-year in September.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation was at 0.5% in September from 0.0% previously.

Stats SA's Patrick Kelly said: “And your food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation is at 3.9%, higher than the 3.5% in August. Food inflation trends are shifting; brown and white sugar prices jump by 6.7% and 5.3% respectively month to month."