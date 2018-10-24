Russian soccer fans hurt in Rome metro escalator accident
Seven people were seriously hurt in the accident at the city-centre Repubblica station.
ROME - An escalator in a Rome metro station packed with CSKA Moscow soccer fans broke on Tuesday, injuring at least 20 people as they were flung down the stairs, Italian police said.
Seven people were seriously hurt in the accident at the city-centre Repubblica station. None of the injuries was reported to be life-threatening.
State television RAI broadcast a video of the incident that showed the escalator suddenly speed up, leaving people in a tangled crush at the bottom, unable to jump free.
The station was full of Russian fans headed towards Rome’s Olympic Stadium where CSKA Moscow was to play AS Roma in the Champions League.
24 CSKA Moscow fans injured in Rome as an escalator suddenly speeds up and then collapses 👀 pic.twitter.com/q6PiFtb18n— $teve’s $occer $elections (@SoccerSelects) October 24, 2018
Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi visited the metro station and said the local transport authority had opened an investigation.
“From what witnesses have said, it seems that some fans were jumping and dancing on the stairs,” Raggi told reporters.
Italian media said some soccer supporters were trapped between the metal plates of the steps.
Popular in World
-
Saudi crown prince breaks silence on ‘painful’ Jamal Khashoggi case
-
Potential explosives sent to White House, Hillary Clinton, Obama
-
Saudi Arabia reassures boycotting banks, prince to address forum
-
[WATCH] Trump defends calling himself a nationalist
-
Slain journalist Khashoggi’s body parts found - report
-
Japanese journalist taken hostage in Syria three years ago released
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.